North Belfast barber Youssef was a 'gentleman and a cool dude'

SUDDEN PASSING: Youssef Mohamad was well liked by his many customers

A SYRIAN man who fled fighting in his native country and set up a popular barber shop in North Belfast will be remembered as a "gentleman and a cool dude".

Youssef Mohamad passed away suddenly on Tuesday night. The 55-year-old established Kurdish Family Barbers on the Cliftonville Road. Floral tributes have been left outside the shop by customers.

Floral tributes to Youssef

Sinn Féin Glengormley councillor Eamonn McLaughlin was a regular customer at the barbers.

"I am really sad to hear of the sudden passing of Youssef Mohamad," he said. "Youssef fled the fighting in Syria with his family several years ago and settled here in Ireland. He established and dedicated himself to his barber shop at the top of the Cliftonville.

"He was a gentleman and a cool dude. He gave my boys their first haircuts albeit hard going at times! He will be missed by us all and many more across North Belfast. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

Stephen McKenna contacted the North Belfast News to express his sadness and shock at Youssef's sudden death.

"Youssef was an absolute gentleman," he said.

Youssef Mohamad

"I only live around the corner from the barbers and always get my hair cut there.

"I was really shocked to hear of his sudden passing. There is a real sense of shock too in the local community. He worked seven days a week in the barbers. He was so kind to everyone who came in.

"The floral tributes outside just show what people thought of the man."

Youssef will be forever loved and sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter and entire family circle. Beloved husband of Seham. Dearly loved Bab to Xoshnaf, Heva, Rouksha, Jade, Rostan and Shiar. Jodo to Bhar, Zac and Darla.

A service celebrating Youssef’s life will be held in Ronnie Thompson’s Funeral Home, 20 Ballinderry Road, Lisburn, BT28 1UF on Sunday (October 22) at 1.30pm and afterwards to Lisburn New Cemetery Blaris Extension.

Family and friends welcome at 299 Hillman Street, Belfast, BT15 2GA. The service will be available to watch online here.