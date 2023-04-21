Tributes paid to David – the 'most kind and caring person'

TALENT: Touching tributes have been paid to David Durkan who died suddenly on Sunday

A HEARTBROKEN community have shared touching tributes to David Durkan who has been described as the “most kind and caring” person.

27-year-old David died suddenly on Sunday. A talented basketball player, David led St Mary’s CBGS to their first Schools All-Ireland U-19B Schools Cup Final in 2012 and won the first and only ESPN Courtside Collective Slam Dunk contest.

In recent years, David was a member of Phoenix Basketball Club and helped coach and mentor players.

David worked to help and support people in his local community also, especially with Foodstock based on the Andersonstown Road.

Paul Doherty, founder of Foodstock, said David was “always wanting to help and always looking out for people".

“David was one of the most kindest and caring people you could ever meet. I first got to know him when he turned up one day with toys to donate to families that didn't have much at Christmas. He had gone around the shops and picked these all out by himself. That was him” he said.

“We all loved him at Foodstock. Always wanting to help and always looking out for people. Our hearts are broken. Thinking of David's family and friends at this sad time. God bless.”

Basketball NI paid a touching tribute to David, who had an “unbelievable talent for basketball".

“The Board of Basketball NI and the wider basketball community would like to send their heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, teammates and coaches of David Durkan. David had an unbelievable talent for basketball which was highlighted throughout his young playing career,” the statement said.

“In January 2012 David led St Mary's CBGS, Belfast to their first Schools All-Ireland U-19B Schools Cup Final. Putting in an MVP performance scoring 40 points against St Conleths, claiming the Schools Cup in Dublin at the National Basketball Arena.

"He is most famously known for winning the first, and only, The ESPN Courtside Collective Slam Dunk contest were he scored 10’s across the board, as his final dunk saw him jump over two of his St Mary’s team-mates to raise the roof off UU Sports Complex.

"A member of Lisburn City Basketball Club, now Phoenix Basketball Club, he had recently been involved in some coaching and mentoring of players.”

Basketball NI Vice Chair, Marc Mulholland, who had coached David in St Mary’s CBGS, said: “David had a smile that could light up any arena he played in or room he walked into. His talents on the court were matched by his work ethic and his humble approach to learning and playing the game he loved.

"His talents off the court were equally matched. He had a huge heart and concern for people around him. Working to help people in his local community through his friends over at the Foodstock in West Belfast.

"We will remember him as a fantastic person, player, teammate, and friend to many and as a co-founder of the Jaffa Cake time-out. Our thoughts and prayers go to his mum Mary, brother Stephen, his wider family, friends, and team mates. May he rest in peace.”

David's Requiem Mass took place on Thursday at 11am at St Teresa’s Church followed by burial at Milltown Cemetery.