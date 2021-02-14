Tributes paid to 'fearless cleric' Fr Brendan McGee (96) for lifetime of service

TRIBUTES have been paid to an “exemplary priest” who served in a several Belfast parishes, and who has passed away.



Fr Brendan McGee was an assistant curate at St Patrick’s church in Donegall Street before his retirement in November 2019.



The 96-year-old had been actively ministering in St Patrick’s, every day up until recently, when the burden of his years and declining health made it necessary for him to live in Nazareth Care Village, where he could receive the support he needed.



The Dean of St Peter’s Cathedral was ordained in 1950, serving as a priest for over 71 years, and served as parish priest in St Agnes’ Parish, St Luke’s Twinbrook, St Mary’s Greencastle and Portaferry during his time.



In a statement announcing his death on Tuesday, St Patrick’s Church said it was with “great sorrow” it learned of Fr Brendan’s passing.



“Fr Brendan passed away quietly in Nazareth Care Village where he had been living happily for the last year.



“Fr Brendan’s joyful ministry touched all the families of the Parish and the priests who had the privilege of living with him on Donegall Street. We shall miss his familiar presence celebrating Mass and saying the Divine Office in St Patrick’s daily.



“May we pray for him, as he prayed for us, and may he see the reward of his life of faithful service. Eternal Rest Grant Unto Him O Lord.”



Paddy McCafferty, Parish Priest at Corpus Christi, described Fr Brendan as an “exemplary priest”.



“Dean McGee [he was Dean of the Cathedral Chapter the members of which are known as Canons] was an exemplary priest.



“He will be remembered with immense gratitude, love and affection, in St Agnes’ Parish, St Luke’s Twinbrook, St Mary’s Greencastle and Portaferry. He was a wise and holy man and entirely fearless. His exploits are the stuff of legends. He would confront men with guns whether they were British soldiers or members of the IRA or UDA. He had the heart of a lion.



“He was, above all, a devoted pastor to the people of God and a faithful priest of Jesus Christ. May he now enter into the Joy of his Master and Lord whom he served with an undivided heart. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis agus go raibh sé i measc na Naomh.”