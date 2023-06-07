Tributes paid to Fra – who always had a 'smile on his face'

TRIBUTES have been paid to Francis ‘Fra’ Nugent who has tragically died, aged 22. His friends and family have been left heartbroken following the sudden passing of Fra who was described as always having a “smile on his face".

Requiem Mass was held in St Peter's Cathedral last Tuesday morning followed by a burial in the City Cemetery.

Mallon Brothers Funeral Directors said Fra will be “missed beyond words".

In a statement, the Funeral Directors said: “Yesterday we said goodbye to a childhood friend, our Fra. Fra was more a brother to us than a friend, he was a big part of our family and life. He would’ve called our dad his “Da”, he was the adopted son of the family.

“Fra turned from a child into a gentleman and always had a smile on his face. We are proud of you kid and the person that you were. We will never forget the memories that we all made together, you’ll be missed beyond words. Our thoughts are with your family and the rest of our friend group.”

The Mallon family of ViVO Falls Road said: “We are shocked and saddened to hear of the sad, sudden and untimely passing of young Fra Nugent. A regular in our shop from the day we opened, always a smile on his face and a friendly bit of banter.

"We pass on our sincerest of thoughts, prayers and condolences to the Nugent family circle, Fra’s friends and all who knew him. He will be missed by all the team at ViVO Falls Road.”

A vigil was held last Sunday evening at Fra’s home on Balkan Street. A large crowd of family and friends gathered to honour Fra, releasing balloons in his memory.