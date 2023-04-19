Tributes paid to 'gentleman and devoted father' Gary Boyle

TRIBUTES have been paid to former St Paul’s GAC member Gary Boyle who passed away last week after a long-term battle with cancer.



Gary played for St Paul’s up to minor but was always a great supporter where he gained so many wonderful friendships during his time associated with the club.



Remembering Gary, the club said: “You are one of life's gentlemen and fought with everything you had – a warrior. We would ask everyone to keep Seadna, Gary's family and friends in their thoughts and prayers at this terribly sad time. Rest in peace Gary”.

Friends of Gary remember him as a "great friend and an even better person".

Speaking to the Andersonstown News Gary’s sister Ciara offered her family’s gratitude for the help and support they received in the weeks leading up to Gary’s passing.



“We would like it to be mentioned how supportive Neil Murray and Joe Gillen were to us girls during Gary’s wake, funeral and the weeks leading up to his passing.



“Gary would be described as more than a gentleman by his family and most importantly a devoted father. Gary was a quiet man but a very proud republican. As his sister I will cherish every memory but particularly those final weeks where I was able to support him and ensure any wishes he had in relation to his passing were fulfilled.



“As a family we would like to extend our thanks to Mallon Brothers and Father Brankin who helped us navigate this difficult past week. We would also like to thank the nurses and doctors in the cancer centre particularly his palliative nurse Carol whom he had built a special relationship with over these past few years.”



Gary will be sorely missed by all his family, especially his mother Maura, father Brendan, partner Leighann, son Seadna, sisters Ciara and Jamie, nieces Cliona and Roise, and nephew Connla.



The family would like to thank all those who participated in Gary’s guard of honour and to Frugal Flair for their touching video tribute.



Gary’s family celebrated his life last Saturday in St Oliver Plunkett Church during his funeral mass, followed by a service in Roselawn Crematorium on Monday morning.



The family have asked for any donations to be sent to Friends of the Cancer Centre which has raised over £500 in honour of Gary.

https://www.friendsofthecancercentre.com/donate/