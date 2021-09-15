Newtownabbey DUP councillor passes away after losing battle with Covid-19

TRIBUTES: Paul Hamill (46) served as Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey from June 2017 to May 2018

TRIBUTES have been paid to Newtownabbey DUP councillor Paul Hamill, who has died after contracting Covid-19.

Mr Hamill (46) was a member of Antrim and Newtownabbey Council for Macedon DEA and served as its Mayor from June 2017 to May 2018.

He had been in hospital for several weeks after contracting the virus.

Leading tributes, current Mayor Alliance councillor Billy Webb said: “It is with great sadness that I have learned of the passing of our colleague, Councillor Paul Hamill who sadly lost his battle with Covid.

“As first citizen of the Borough and on behalf of all of his Council colleagues, I would like to pass on our prayers and deepest condolences to his wife Ruth, daughters Grace and Sarah, sister Wendy, mother Ann, and to his wider family circle and friends.

‘’Paul was first and foremost a family man as husband, father, son and brother. His love for community led him to enter politics and he was elected in 2014 to serve the community of Macedon, alongside me, to the new Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council. Many of us counted on him as a friend regardless of party affiliation, he treated everyone with great kindness, and will be greatly missed.

Paul Hamill was one of the few DUP reps that genuinely tried to reach out... Rest In Peace Paul.... https://t.co/ph9VC5jnyA — Galloper Thompson (@GalloperT) September 14, 2021

“Serving his community in the Macedon DEA, Paul was nominated as first citizen in the role of Mayor from June 2017 to May 2018. As Mayor and with his family beside him, Paul faithfully carried out his duties at hundreds of engagements in every area of the Borough with great dignity and pride. I know first-hand how much his work as Mayor was appreciated by everyone he met."

He added: “I will be opening a virtual book of condolence and would invite everyone who knew Paul to leave a message paying tribute to his memory and many accomplishments.”

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said his thoughts were with Paul's family.

“Paul was a hard-working and dedicated representative for the people of the Macedon area and his loss will be keenly felt.

"Having served as Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Paul was known and respected right across the community.

“Paul brought wide experience to his role as a public representative having worked in industry before spending many years as a pastor. Those skills and experience made him an invaluable part of our Council team.

We are utterly heartbroken at the loss of our dear friend and colleague Councillor Paul Hamill.



Paul had the unique ability to bring out the best in everyone.



We will miss that infectious smile.



Tonight we hold his family in our hearts ♥️ pic.twitter.com/GJwRRURFJR — Phillip Brett (@PhillipBrett21) September 14, 2021

“We in the Democratic Unionist Party have lost a dear friend and colleague, but my thoughts are with Paul’s wife Ruth, his children and the wider family circle. They will be in our prayers as Ruth mourns her husband and the girls try to understand the loss of their daddy."

Ulster Unionist group leader on the council, Mark Cosgrove, also paid tribute.

“On behalf of the Ulster Unionist Party I extend my sincere sympathies to Paul’s wife Ruth, their children and extended family. I also offer my condolences to Paul’s colleagues,” he said.

“This is devastating news for them all and is hard to take in. Paul will be sadly missed by his family and many friends.”

UUP councillor Robert Foster added: “I've known Paul since our days in Shorts Bombardier and he will be greatly missed by his constituents and all who knew him.”

Fellow Macedon councillor, Taylor McGrann of Sinn Féin said: "Sad to hear of the death of Councillor Paul Hamill.

"Thoughts are with the whole family at this time. He was a really nice guy and will be greatly missed."

SDLP Glengormley representative Noreen McClelland said: "It is hard to believe that Paul Hamill has passed away, he will be sadly missed.

"Paul was a fellow councillor, a friend, a family man and a very gentle person. He worked for everyone and was highly thought of.

"Tonight my thoughts and prayers are with Ruth, the girls, his colleagues and friends. Rest in peace Paul."