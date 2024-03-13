Tributes paid to Short Strand republican Thomas McGuigan

TRIBUTES have been paid to a lifelong Short Strand republican following his passing last week. Thomas McGuigan died peacefully at home on March 5.

Thomas drove the buses bringing families of PoWs to prisons across Ireland for many years and was also deeply involved in distributing An Phoblacht. He also worked at the front desk at the Sinn Féin office in Sevastapol Street.

Leading tributes, former Senator and fellow Short Strand native Niall Ó Donnghaile said: "Thomas was a gentleman and a valued neighbour who worked tirelessly for republicans. He was a devoted Celtic FC fan, travelling to see the club since the days when he had to take the coal boat.

The National Graves Association Béal Feirste also extended their condolences to the family and friends of the late Thomas McGuigan.

"Thomas gave many years of tireless service to the republican POWs and their families. Go ndeanadh Dia trócaire ar a anam."

Thomas' Funeral Mass took place last Saturday at St Matthew’s Church in the Short Strand, followed by burial at Milltown Cemetery.

His funeral notice described him as son of the late Ellen and John, brother of the late Marie, Joseph, Oliver, Geordie, Charlie, Sean and Bobby.