Tributes paid to 'superhero volunteer' Alex Duffy (21)

Alex Duffy (21) passed away on Sunday surrounded by his family. He was well-known in the Oldpark area, and had volunteered for a number of charities and youth centres over the years.

The People's Kitchen on the Antrim Road said: "Alex, alongside his mum Linda, and Granny Rosaleen has been at the heart of this charity since it's early days as St Patrick's Soup Kitchen.

"Alex was at the centre of everything. Fearless and funny, he was first in the car when we were temporarily based at Writer's Square and first to put his name forward to volunteer at collections. He even memorably did a stint on Outreach with his usual good grace and humour.

Alex with Damian McNairney from The People's Kitchen

"He had an infectious laugh, and could belt out a song, (Ireland's Call' got the treatment a lot!), and was the most wonderful company.

"Everyone who met Alex, left their encounter a better person, if only for a little while.

"The People's Kitchen has lost someone beloved by all who met him and is the poorer for his passing.

"Our thoughts are with Linda, Patrick, Rosaleen, and all his family. The world feels that little bit smaller tonight."

Alex was also a key part of the 174 Trust Young Adult Disability Project, which was run by his mum Linda.

"We are devastated to inform you that our volunteer and superstar Alex Duffy has passed away peacefully with his family around him," they said.

"The disability project will be closed until further notice. We are sending all of our thoughts and prayers to Linda, Patrick and family. Alex will forever be remembered and missed by us all."

New Lodge Youth Centre added: "Words cannot begin to explain our devastation at the loss of our superhero volunteer Alex Duffy.

"Alex will be missed by everyone who came across him with his humour, kindness and heart which will never be matched. New Lodge Youth Centre will never be same without Alex but we will make sure his memory is never forgotten.

"Our thoughts, love and prayers are with Linda and Patrick, his brother Gary and the rest of Alex’s family."

Alex's funeral will be Thursday at 11.30 am in Sacred Heart Chapel.