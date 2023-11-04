Craft fair a beacon of talent and creativity

TULLYMORE Beacons Women's Group have celebrated the culmination of weeks of creative work with a craft fair, with monies raised going towards a residential trip for all involved.

Before the fair the women had been working with the Men's Shed at Half Moon Lake, with each group swapping their skills to help make items which were then sold at THE fair.

Christine Poland of Tullymore Beacons Women's Group explained how the group of women all came together to encourage creativity.

“The Craft Fair here was organised by Tullymore Beacons Women’s Group at Upper Andersonstown Community Forum (Tullymore), we’ve been wanting to go away on a residential and we organised the craft fair as a way of funding it," she said.

“We wanted to do as much of the fundraising as possible ourselves and the women are very creative. some learning how to make things with the support and help of other people. It’s buzzing with all the people who’ve come in to see what we’ve made."

Christine said other groups at Tullymore had come on board to also host their work at the craft fair.

“We’re looking to go to Ballyhornan or somewhere else but we were also thinking if we raise enough we might go full board to Benidorm!" laughed Christine. "Some of the stalls in there are from people who asked us could they also host their stall at the fair and also the group Utopia from Tullymore which is for older people and is an art class. We also have a collection of their artwork and paintings too.

“We’re really delighted with the day because it’s buzzing with all the people who have come down and what’s impressed me more is the women in the Tullymore Beacons Women’s Group who have came together and really supported each other and brought out the creativity in everybody and have gone on to make some absolutely beautiful things."