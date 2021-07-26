Green-fingered Terry brings splash of summer colour to Turf Lodge

WHILE some of us took up baking or knitting during lockdown, Terry Johnson decided to turn a bit of waste land at the rear of his Turf Lodge home into a paradise for butterflies and bees.



Explaining how the idea for his colourful oasis came about, Terry said: “During the first lockdown I came out with a spade and planted some bulbs and they grew. I dug flower beds and then decided to build flowerbeds out of decking.



“I got sixteen lengths of decking, nine tonnes of soil and now it has really taken off. My brother and myself made the flowerbeds up. It is just full of colour. With lockdown I got tore into it.”

Describing the garden’s features, he added: “The flowerbeds are about 25 metres long and I have a bee meadow for bees and butterflies. It is full of wildflowers.



“My father used to plant a lot but with the lockdown I came out and decided to give it a go.



“With Brexit we thought we weren’t going to get any plants so we were just getting whatever we could get our hands on and planting it. It is a great pastme” he added.