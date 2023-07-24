Turf Lodge woman is ‘driving’ the future of electric vehicle charging through new business

ON THE UP: 23-year-old Maebh Reynolds from Turf Lodge founded her own business GoPlugable this year

A TURF Lodge native is the driving force behind a new business that is tackling the lack of charging facilities for electric vehicles.

23-year-old Maebh Reynolds, a recent Mechanical Engineering graduate from Queen’s University, founded GoPlugable to build an online network and charger-sharing ecosystem to enable EV owners to take advantage of available privately-owned chargers in their areas.

Explaining the origins of GoPlugable Maebh said: “I have always had a keen interest in sustainability and a curiosity about why electric vehicles were not being adopted at a much faster pace. When early research revealed that one of the largest barriers to adoption was the lack of access to chargers for those living in apartment housing and houses with no driveways, for example, the idea was ignited to find a way to overcome this to facilitate an increase in EV drivers.

"Powered by a community-driven app, GoPlugable allows EV drivers who own a home charger to share access with other EV drivers who may not otherwise have easy access to charging points.

On Tuesday night we pitched as one of the 5 winners of the @belfastcc Belfast Business Idea Award hosted by Danske Bank.



Big thank you to Innovation Factory - Belfast, The Open University and Pacem for sponsoring the award#startup #innovation #business #belfast pic.twitter.com/3M6UgkTHur — GoPlugable (@goplugable) June 23, 2023

“GoPlugable is empowering a sustainable future by revolutionising the EV charging experience through our innovative peer-to-peer network, making electric vehicle charging accessible, convenient, and community-oriented for everyone, everywhere. We have found that, as a group, EV owners and drivers are very tight-knit and collaborative because of the additional research they do when purchasing their cars.

"This community is strengthened as the EV community grows, and we hope to tap into this spirit of collaboration and sharing to encourage resource sharing to benefit EV users and charger owners and contribute to a greener future for Northern Ireland.”

The bootstrap start-up has received a significant boost in the form of grants and support from bodies across Ireland including accolades through Catalyst’s Co-Founders programme and as a semi-finalist in their annual Invent competition as well as Queen’s University Belfast’s Dragon’s Den Competition.

Delighted to share that #GoPlugable is among the top 10 promising startups awarded a £10K Proof of Concept grant by @CatalystNI_ & @TechstartVC! This fuels our journey towards accessible, sustainable #EVCharging. Honoured to be part of this energetic cohort. #GreenTech 🔌⚡️🎉 pic.twitter.com/6EU86QCSuZ — GoPlugable (@goplugable) June 20, 2023

On an international stage, recently GoPlugable has also been named amongst the top four shortlisted start-ups selected in the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) Region I Start-Up Challenge with the winner to be chosen at a face-to-face meeting in October.

Maebh was named the top winner at the Queen’s Dragon’s Den Awards, taking away a £10,000 prize pot which has been reinvested into the continued development of GoPlugable and acceleration of their mission. Maebh, one of the first engineering graduates to clinch this prize and a pioneering woman in technology, was recognised by judges for the level of innovation and determination displayed during the competition.

GoPlugable has made significant progress in terms of brand and product development since October 2022, and aims to grow its community to 1,000 downloads by August 23, with their online waitlist already open to enthusiastic early adopters keen to take advantage of their ‘Airbnb for EV home chargers.’ Led by Maebh, the team aim to open the app and community to waitlist members by July this year with a planned phased roll-out of the service across Ireland and with their sights set on the UK and further afield.

🐉 Congrats to our Dragons’ Den winners:



£10k- Maebh Reynolds, GOPLUGABLE

£5k- Brogán Brady & Conleth Mallon, INSTYL

£5k- Isaac Gibson, FROM MY PERSPECTIVE



👏 Shout out to all our other finalists who each won a share of £5k additional funding! So well deserved! @QSUEnterprise pic.twitter.com/kYlAVwhOkS — Queen's Students' Union (@QueensSU_) April 28, 2023

Commenting on the brand’s early success Maebh said: “We have been overwhelmed and reaffirmed by the positive reaction to GoPlugable through the various programmes with which we have engaged over recent months. As the project reaches launch we are continuing to build important partnerships with EV drivers and owners, stakeholders in the renewables sector, prospective funders and investors.”

For more information on GoPlugable, to sign up for the GoPlugable waitlist, or to follow the team on the journey to launch visit www.goplugable.com.