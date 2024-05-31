TUV to stand in all four Belfast constituencies on July 4

Dr Dan Boucher, a former DUP Director of Policy will stand for the TUV in South Belfast and Mid-Down

TRADITIONAL Unionist Voice (TUV) have announced Westminster election candidates for the four Belfast constituencies for the first time.

In North Belfast, David Clarke will be the party's representative. He is currently a councillor on Mid and East Antrim Council for Carrick Castle DEA. In South Belfast and Mid-Down, former DUP Director of Policy Dr Dan Boucher will stand for election. In West Belfast, the TUV Party Secretary Ann McClure will be on the ballot paper.

In East Belfast, John Ross, a former paratrooper will represent the party. In 2019, he described Bloody Sunday as "a good operation, a job well done. They all came out alive."

Ross went on to represent the TUV in the 2022 Assembly election, polling 3,087 first preference votes.