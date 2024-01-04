Two boys hospitalised after Cliftonville Road scrambler crash

COLLISION: The scene on the Cliftonville Road on Wednesday night RNU Béal Feirste

TWO boys have been hospitalised following a serious collision in North Belfast on Wednesday night.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they received a 999 call at 6:12pm after reports of a road traffic collision involving a scrambler and a car on the Cliftonville Road.

NIAS despatched two emergency crews to the incident. The HEMS [Helicopter Emergency Medical Service] team was also tasked to attend by car.

CRASH: Two boys were taken to hospital following the crash

Following assessment, and initial treatment at the scene, two patients were taken by ambulance to Royal Victoria Hospital.

The two boys have been named locally as members of Sacred Heart Boxing Club. In an update, the club said: "Two of our boxers are very lucky to be alive tonight.

"They have their legs and hands in plaster cast and are in for their operations in the morning. Thank you all for your prayers and thoughts for them."

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "Police received a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision at the Cliftonville Road area of North Belfast this evening, Wednesday 3rd January.

"Two males were taken to hospital for their injuries following the incident. The road, which was closed during the incident has since reopened."