Two major developments for South Belfast

TWO major planning applications in South Belfast have been given the green light by Belfast City Council’s Planning Committee.



They include a new 13-storey aparthotel, as part of development plans to refurbish an historic Victorian terrace on Bedford Street, with part change of use to include two cafes on the ground floor and offices above, and the aparthotel to be built and located to the rear of the building.



Approval was also granted for a 10 storey mixed-use development with 85 serviced apartments on the Dublin Road.



Planning Committee Chair, Councillor John Hussey, welcomed the news as evidence that Belfast remains an attractive investment option. “These major developments are proof that investors have high confidence that our city will continue to grow into the future,” he said.