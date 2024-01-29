Two men appear in court charged with Kevin Conway murder

TWO men charged with the murder of Kevin Conway in West Belfast have appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court.

Aidan O'Keefe (27) and Fergal Kane (53) were charged at the weekend and appeared in court on Monday.

A third man arrested remains on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

Lurgan man Kevin Conway, who was 26-years-old, was murdered at his home in Rossnareen Park in the Shaws Road area of West Belfast on Tuesday, January 9.

Crimestoppers, who are independent of police, are offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Kevin’s murder.