Two men arrested over Danny McClean murder

ARRESTS: Police conducted searches in the New Lodge on Thursday

DETECTIVES investigating the murder of Danny McClean in North Belfast have arrested two men aged 46 and 39.

The arrests were made following searches in the New Lodge and Oldpark areas on Thursday.

Both men have been taken to Musgrave PSNI Station for questioning.

Mr McClean (54) was sitting in the driver’s seat of a red Audi Q2, parked in the driveway of a property, when he was approached by a single gunman and shot a number of times.

The shooting happened outside McGrath's pub on the Cliftonville Road at around 8.15pm on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy appealed to the public, particularly anyone who was in the area at the time or those local residents with private CCTV or dashcam footage.

VICTIM: Danny McClean

"I am appealing to the public to help us, particularly If you were in the Cliftonville Road and Clifton Crescent area between about 7.30pm and 8.30pm to come and talk to us,” he added.

“I would also appeal to local residents with private CCTV or dashcam footage from around that period to get in touch."

And the lead investigator says some in the community know those involved in the attack.

“I want any of these people to come and talk to us and piece together things in order to advance those lines of enquiry that are most valid and find a way forward. Answers to many of the countless questions relating to Danny’s murder lie within the community.

“I am appealing to anyone who has any information to talk to us. Please pick up the phone and tell us what you know."

A PSNI online Major Incident Public Portal can be used by the public to provide information about the shooting or to upload photographs, video or dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information can phone detectives on 101, quoting reference 1593 02/02/21, or use the MIPP portal. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.

