Call to support Ukraine Custom House Square rally

A RALLY and vigil is to be held this weekend in protest against the ongoing war in Ukraine.It will take place on Sunday at 2pm at Custom House Square in Belfast city centre.

On February 24, Russia initiated a full scaled invasion into the territory of Ukraine.

The event has been organised by 'Ukrainians in Northern Ireland community group' which was set up to to facilitate communication, unify Ukrainians living in here, develop, promote and support the interests of the Ukrainian community, while promoting integration into society here.

Natalia Kodzenko-Bingham, who moved to the North 12 years ago helped set up the group. She says the rally has been organised to keep the war in the news, which is the largest war in Europe since the Second World War.

Natalia believes it deserves our full attention because the entire world is influenced by the war in Ukraine.

"The group helps organise humanitarian help for refugees and seek local support such as interpreters and schools for kids," she explained.

"Local people have been very kind. People have opened their doors to Ukrainian refugees.

"We had a rally at end of March. The war is not over. There is not much in the news anymore about it. The reality is that the war is getting worse.

"What Russia and its government are doing is worse that the Second World War. Putin is more dangerous than Hitler.

"We need to remind local governments that Putin’s crimes are dangerous and serious for everyone. Every Ukrainian city and town is still getting bombed every day.

"There was a rally in America two weeks ago and they will do one again in a few weeks. There is also a rally in Dublin on Sunday.

"We are inviting people from Belfast to become a part of the nation-wide protest to bring awareness to the topic of the war in Ukraine.

"We call on all communities in all cities and countries of the world to unite in support of Ukraine.

"We hope to see as many people as possible that will join us on this peace walk."