Upcycled fashion designed by young women celebrated at Belfast City Hall

DESIGN FOR LIFE: Peachy Salvage with the young designers who participated in the project with Active Communities Network

IT was a night of glitz and glam as beautifully designed upcycled outfits were exhibited on the catwalk at Belfast City Hall by local, inspirational women and girls.

Organised by the Active Communities Network, girls from across Belfast participated in a EmpowHer project which helped to develop new skills, knowledge, and confidence.

Wednesday evening's celebratory event saw the unique, redesigned, and reimagined clothes revealed on the stage. A West Belfast-based sustainable fashion designer, Peachy Salvage, supported the girls in learning the life-long skill of sewing as well as fashion designer Leopard & Lily based in Whitehead.

Lord Mayor Tina Black launched the fashion show held by Active Communities Network, one of her selected charities this year. The Lord Mayor commended the network saying, “the work that they do right across Belfast is exemplary.”

Established in 2007, Active Communities Network – based at Twin Spires on the Falls Road – develops new ways of working to improve outcomes for young people and communities.

Kate Nicholl MLA and Lord Mayor Tina Black

Former Ireland and Ulster rugby player and TV presenter Tommy Bowe, and fashion and beauty blogger and cystic fibrosis campaigner Nicole Adams, hosted the glamorous gala.

DJ K.A.D provided music on the night with a special performance from Poleglass-based All-Ireland winning Hip-Hop dancers, Studio 5.

The magnificent models who stunned the catwalk included Kate Nicholl MLA, Content Creators Deirbhile Kelly and Leah Lucas, Cllr Julie-Ann Corr Johnston, disability rights activist India Sasha, the Lord Mayor of Belfast Tina Black, among many other inspirational women and girls.

Speaking at the event, director of the network, Rachelle McCurry encouraged everyone to love the clothes they already have. She emphasised how the event helps the environment by using clothes already in existence; the cost of living crisis by not buying anything new; as well as your mind, as being creative helps to reduce ill-mental health.

Models on the night included India Sasha and Deirbhile Kelly. Photo source: India Sasha.

Bronagh Crothers, CEO of Peachy Salvage, also spoke at the event sharing shocking statistics of the impact the fast fashion industry has on the planet.

“I wanted to tackle this problem by offering beginners sewing classes to inspire the young people in my community the life skill of sewing,” she said.

“93 per cent of fast fashion businesses aren’t paying their garment workers a living wage" and “three-out-of-five fast fashion items end up going to landfill,” she continued.

Cystic Fibrosis campaigner Nicole Adams in her upcycled look. Photo Source: Active Communities Network

Bronagh raises awareness and encourages sustainability through her business and gave a range of tips to help take better care of your clothes and how to avoid purchasing fast fashion.

She said the young girls involved “should be so proud of what they have achieved.”