Joe Kennedy gets a vision of Belfast's transport future

The US Special Envoy for the North Joe Kennedy has visited the site of a new state-of-the-art bus and train station, which is set to be Ireland’s largest integrated transport hub.

The multi-use space at the bottom of the Grosvenor Road in the city centre will have the new iconic Belfast Grand Central Station at its core.

Joe Kennedy III visited the Weavers Cross site to learn more about the significant transport-led regeneration project and the investment opportunities available. The site is rapidly becoming a distinctive landmark in Belfast as work continues to process on schedule.

Joe Kennedy said: “What I’ve seen today is a dynamic and ambitious transport hub that will be the envy of many cities across the United States. On opening, Belfast Grand Central Station will cater for 20 million annual passenger journeys, acting as a powerful engine for growth, bringing in people from all over the island by bus and train, including across the UK’s only land border with the EU.

Joe Kennedy, US Special Envoy, Chris Conway, Translink Group Chief Executive and Paul Narain, US Consul General

“Yet its benefits will run much deeper than efficient transport links.

“The new surrounding city neighbourhood Weavers Cross will bring circa 1.3 million square feet of mixed-use space to a strategic location in the city. It will be a catalyst for employment and innovation which will deliver on the Department for Economy’s 10X Economy Strategy. Through mixed-use residential and commercial opportunities, it will offer a unique eco-system for investment, economic growth, prosperity and help meet Northern Ireland’s climate ambitions.”

Chris Conway, Translink Group Chief Executive said he was delighted to showcase Weavers Cross as one of the largest investment opportunities in Northern Ireland.

"With Belfast Grand Central Station well underway, it will be a significant catalyst for regeneration through reconnection," he said. "Together with our development partner, we are ambitious to deliver a highly sustainable mixed-use location for investment, through creating space for residential and commercial opportunities, providing employment, all within easy access to bus, rail and active travel connections across the city and beyond.

“This important NI Executive flagship project will also drive modal shift, while supporting economic growth, prosperity and NI’s climate ambitions. We would like to thank the US Special Envoy for his support for our plans and vision to attract investment to this exciting transport led regeneration project at Weavers Cross.”

Construction of Belfast Grand Central Station is expected to be completed in 2025.