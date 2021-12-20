Use Your Loaf helping hundreds of families with Christmas Appeal

CHRISTMAS APPEAL: Use Your Loaf on the Antrim Road have collected hundreds of toys for local children

A NORTH Belfast business is trying to do its bit to ensure local children are not left without presents this Christmas.

Use Your Loaf £1 and a Penny Bakery on the Antrim Road launched their annual Christmas Appeal in November.

It asks people to pick up an extra gift when shopping which will be donated to struggling families this Christmas.

Owner John Kelly explained: "People had contacted me and even called in to share their struggles. I heard so many stories of people who had nothing for their kids this Christmas

"We started the appeal in November and have been collecting non-perishable food, toys and clothes.

"I do not want any family going through a hard time at this time of year and not being able to provide for their kids.

"I want everyone to wake up on Christmas Day and have a nice time. It is hard enough out there without any extra pressures.

"The pandemic has added to the pressures for some families.

"We work with the People’s Kitchen. It is a co-ordinated approach between us to deal with all the referrals that come in.

"Every kid deserves a gift under the tree. Let’s do it together and change the stigma. The reality is that so many people are struggling in uncertain times and it’s up to us to make sure no one goes without.

"I want to thank everyone for all the support so far. The amount of gifts we have received will help so much to help so many families but with so many referrals in we still need more so please pick up an extra gift."

The Christmas Appeal runs right up until Christmas Eve. You can drop your items off at Apple Taxis, Use Your Loaf or Flawless Faces Cosmetics.