UUP will not run candidate in North Belfast – Beattie denies DUP pact

NO ASSOCIATION: The UUP closed their office on the Shore Road last year, less than two years after it opened

THE Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) will not run a candidate in North Belfast in the upcoming Westminster election.

Party leader Doug Beattie confirmed on Thursday night that the party would be running candidates in the remaining 17 constituencies.

Mr Beattie told BBC's The View programme that the party "no longer had a UUP association in North Belfast".

"Resources are scarce. People are scarce," he said. "We haven't been able to rekindle that association between people in North Belfast and the party. We are focusing on the neighbouring South Antrim seat."

Last year, the UUP closed its office in North Belfast less than two years after it first opened.

Party leader Doug Beattie had launched the office alongside the party's North Belfast representative Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston at the end of September 2021 as part of efforts to revive the UUP's electoral fortunes in the constituency. However, Julie-Anne failed to take a seat in the Stormont Assembly election last year or Belfast City Council election in May.

'Some people might smell a bit of a pact'@BeattieDoug denies the decision not to stand in the North Belfast has anything to do with pacts@MarkCarruthers7 #BBCtheview pic.twitter.com/rZ7GR51iqF — BBC The View (@bbctheview) June 6, 2024

Mr Beattie also rejected suggestions that a deal had been done with the DUP to stand aside in North Belfast in return for the DUP not putting a candidate forward in Fermanagh and South Tyrone. Both constituencies were won by Sinn Féin five years ago and unionists are keen to retake them.

“People will say that and I will be equally robust to say that nobody has asked us to stand aside at any stage whatsoever. We’ve offered nobody anything. Nobody has offered us anything in regard to any form of a pact.

“This is our decision based on what’s best for the country, the people and the party.”

The SDLP, Alliance, Greens and the TUV have all announced candidates for the July 4 poll. Completed nomination forms for candidates must be returned by 4pm today, Friday 7 June.