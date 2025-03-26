Young people to debate lowering the voting age at Áras Uí Chonghaile tonight

AN event will take place at Áras Uí Chonghaile on Wednesday night looking at the issue of lowering the voting age to 16-years-olds.

Join a panel of young people from across the political spectrum for a thought-provoking discussion on extending the franchise to 16 and 17-year-olds.

Chaired by Chris Quinn, NI Commissioner for Children and Young People, the panel will discuss young people's views on political participation, youth empowerment and the potential to reshape democratic engagement.

The event promises to be a unique opportunity to hear the voices of the next generation.

‘Votes at 16’ will start at 7pm on Wednesday.