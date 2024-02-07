Fundraising walk for Gaza to take place this month

A FUNDRAISING walk will take place this month in support of the besieged people of Gaza.

The walk has been organised by Committee members of Andersonstown Social Club (PD). It will take place on Saturday, February 17, meeting at the Falls Park at 10.30am, leaving at 11am and walking towards Glen Road, Kennedy Way and Andersonstown Road before finishing at the PD.

There will then be a number of speeches at the Palestine garden at the club, where hundreds of teddy bears have been gathered.

The day will conclude with entertainment in the club, with food provided thanks to the generosity of Gavin Brown, from Brown's Chippy on the Suffolk Road.

Since 7 October over 26,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza following the Hamas attack on Israel, including over 10,000 children, as well as health workers, journalists, and more than 100 UN staff.

All money raised will be donated to Medical Aid for Palestine (MAP), a charity working for the health and dignity of Palestinians living under occupation and as refugees.

Marty McKiernan, from the Andersonstown Social Club Committee is encouraging people to take part in the walk for Palestine.

"We all know what is happening in Gaza. We wanted to do something local in West Belfast that can involve parents, families and particularly children," he explained.

"Children here are well aware of all the many children in Gaza who have been killed. We came up with the idea of a short family walk. We are encouraging everyone to come along."

He added: "I want to say a big thank you to Gavin Brown from Brown’s Chippy on the Suffolk Road who is providing food."

A free Palestine shirt will be given to all participants. Sponsorship forms can be collected now from the PD.