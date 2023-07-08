It's not just for kicks – give walking football a go on the Falls

A UNIQUE project is giving older men the chance to play the beautiful game with a difference.

Started five years ago, the Bravehearts Walking Football Team meet every Friday at 10am at the pitch at the Frank Gillen Centre on Cullingtree Road.

The team is part of Heart Project Belfast, which runs activities such as walking waterpolo, swimming, pool therapy and walking football.

Walking football aims to keep men and women over 50 active and involved in football, it is a social recreation activity that brings many health benefits.

It enables people who have loved the sport all their lives to get involved again and also provides a platform to introduce the sport to people who perhaps have never considered playing before.

Siobhan Skates from Heart Project explained: "Walking football is all about getting older men and women, over 50s an opportunity to keep playing the beautiful game in a more relaxed way.

"The rules are simple – it is walking football, no contact and no head high balls.

"We are part of the Northern Ireland Walking Football Federation and we want to continue to grow the sport.

"It is beneficial for getting older men and women out of the house, which helps tackle mental health and isolation. It is also about just keeping them moving and playing a game that they love into their older days.

"All the men really like it. It takes them a while to get used to the rules compared to normal five-a-side.

"We are really keen to start a women's team, so please get in touch if you are interested."

Roger Kelly, one of the players, added: "While I hail from the east of the city I had worked as a Divisional Welfare Officer for 15 years off the Whiterock Road and always mixed with all communities.

"I am 72 later this month and it is great for men’s health and to keep us all active. The craic is great too! All abilities are welcome. We are particularly keen to get women involved and set up a team for them."

Bravehearts Walking Football Team are taking a summer break but will be back every Friday morning from August. For more information, contact Siobhan Skates at siobhan.skates@heartprojectbelfast.com.