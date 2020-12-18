WATCH: Emotional scenes of joy and relief as Xmas knees-up closes toughest year at Brooklands Care Home

HAPPY CHRISTMAS: Letting their hair down at the Brooklands care home after a gruelling year for both staff and residents Thomas McMullan, Belfast Media Group

There were joyous if emotional scenes at Brooklands Care Home as hard-pressed staff and elderly residents put the seal on the toughest of years with a fun-filled Christmas bash.

The Dunmurry Care Home welcomed DJ Tom 'The Music Man' who — while observing social distancing protocols — set the party swinging with a series of Yuletide favourites.

Staff also dressed up for the occasion with Santa and elves among the costumes on display as staff and residents sang and danced with one another.

The celebrations come a day after Brooklands staff received the first dose of the new Covid-19 vaccine as the rollout of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab continues across the North.

ROCKING AROUND THE CHRISTMAS TREE: Joyful Xmas celebrations as the Covid-19 vaccine brings hope of brighter days ahead

Brooklands staff member Ursula Prendergast told belfastmedia.com on Thursday that she was “privileged” to receive the vaccine.

“I feel very privileged and thankful to receive the vaccine as there are many out there who can’t get it yet,” she said.

“I am a key worker and feel it my duty to get the vaccine to help protect our vulnerable residents here.

“It was completely pain-free. Obviously it is a personal choice for people if they want to get it or not.

“Due to the nature of my job, I simply could not refuse it.

“It’s been a tough year at Brooklands and I hope there is light at the end of the tunnel for all staff and residents here.”

The vaccine will be distributed in two doses – three weeks apart.