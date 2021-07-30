WATCH: Emotional scenes in Ardoyne as heartbroken dad thanks community for support

THE father of the two month old baby boy who was killed in Ardoyne on Tuesday evening has thanked local people for their support during a vigil outside the family home last night.



Baby Liam O'Keefe, aged just two months, was pronounced dead at a house in Brompton Park shortly after 8pm on Tuesday night.

His two-year-old sister, who was also injured during the incident, remains in hospital where her condition is described as stable.

Today at Belfast Magistrate’s Court a 29-year-old woman was charged with her child’s murder and the attempted murder of another child.



The charges were put to Raluca Tagani through a Romanian interpreter. She spoke only to confirm that she understood the charges against her. No application for bail was made and Ms Tagani has been remanded in custody to appear in court again by video link on 27 August.

Hundreds of people attended last night’s vigil where Liam O’Keefe Snr thanked the local community for their support over the past week. It is believed Mr O’Keefe was in London at the time of the stabbings.