WATCH: Glengormley School of Music family fun day

GLENGORMLEY School of Traditional Music have held a Traditional Music Family Fun Day as part of their 20th anniversary Tradfest celebrations.

The free one-day family event celebrated traditional music, song and dance at Edmund Rice College.

It included a Traditional Music stage, a participatory live session and Instrument Taster Sessions in all the musical instruments available for tuition at the school of music.

There was also an introduction to a Highland Piping workshop, a Bodhran Circle, dance demonstrations and ceilidh, children’s art workshops, face painters, children’s’ storytelling and magic shows.

​The Traditional Music main stage included performances by musicians, teachers and pupils from Glengormley School of Traditional Music, the Belfast Wren Boys, and Music Service for Pipes and Drums as well as some other guest musicians.

See photographs in this week's North Belfast News.