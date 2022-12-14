WATCH: Homelessness Awareness Week brings out the best in John Paul II PS pupils

AWARENESS: John Paul II PS pupils with Paul McCusker from the People’s Kitchen and Cormac McArt from the Westcourt Centre. The t-shirts were supplied by Kolor Master

PUPILS and staff at John Paul II Primary School on the Whiterock recently invited guests to an assembly marking Homelessness Awareness Week.

The assembly involved performances of Phil Collins’ ‘Another Day in Paradise’, a poem by Shabbir Hassan and the Mark Wills’ song ‘Don’t Laugh at Me’, performed using sign language.

Over recent weeks the children have been contacting local businesses to gain support for their mission to 'make a homeless person smile'.

The idea came after pupils read 'The Starfish Story', which forwards the idea that we can't help everyone, but we should always try to help someone.

During a visit to the People's Kitchen on the Antrim Road, the children witnessed first-hand the demand for food, clothing and other basic necessities in our city. And the Primary Seven pupils knew they had to do something to help.

During the assembly they excitedly shared their plans for free haircuts for the homeless (thanks to Emporium Barbers, Crumlin) as well as free food (courtesy of Kaff restaurant, Belfast).

The pupils also presented the staff at the People's Kitchen with a £300 cash donation.