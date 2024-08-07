WATCH: Kneecap bring new film "home" for premiere in West Belfast

IRISH language rappers Kneecap say they are "delighted" to finally bring their critically acclaimed new film home to the people of West Belfast.

The Belfast premiere took place at the Kennedy Centre on Tuesday evening.

Set in 2019, the film stars Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí in a fictionalised version of the group’s origin story.

It also stars Academy Award nominated Michael Fassbender, Simone Kirby, Jessica Reynolds, Fionnuala Flaherty and Josie Walker.

It premiered in the United States at the world-famous Sundance Film Festival – where it scooped the NEXT Audience Award and earlier this summer had its Irish premiere at the Galway Film Fleadh. It has also been selected as the Irish entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 97th Academy Awards next year.

The ground-breaking Irish language rap trio arrived in traditional style to the premiere in their mock PSNI Land Rover, complete with green, white and orange flares.

Speaking on the red carpet, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh (Mo Chara) joked he thought he might not be allowed in the Kennedy Centre cinema.

" I never thought I would be back in this cinema because I was thrown out when I was about 19," he laughed.

"There is a duty of care to the Irish language because it was driven to almost extinction after 800 years of colonialism. We all have a duty of care to it, whether it is speaking it or through music, dance or film."

JJ Ó Dochartaigh (DJ Próvaí) is proud of how the Irish language is growing in Belfast.

"Who would have thought that when we started rapping and making music using the Irish language that it would catch on, never mind to go on and make a film," he added.

Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí with Gerry Adams

"We seemed to really connect with people through the language. People are proud of Irish and are really embracing it.

"Classes in the city are more popular than they have ever been.

"We are so proud to see the film launched in Belfast. Seeing all our friends and family at the premiere tonight is really special. It is a massively proud moment for us."

Director Rich Peppiatt added: "My wife is from Andersonstown, just a few streets away from the Kennedy Centre. She used to work in the cinema here.

"We wanted to have the premiere here because we made this film for the people of West Belfast and we are chuffed it is finally here for them to see it."

KNEECAP goes on general release on Thursday.