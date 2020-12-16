WATCH LIVE: Covid-19 briefing from Stormont as Christmas guidance is reviewed

Health Minister Robin Swann will lead the Covid-19 briefing from Stormont on Wednesday afternoon

HEALTH Minister Robin Swann, Jennifer Welsh (Chief Executive Northern Trust) and Sister Joanna Sloan (Belfast Trust) will address the media at Wednesday's Covid-19 briefing at Stormont.

It comes as strong guidance will be issued on Wednesday by London and the devolved governments about how people should celebrate Christmas this year.

Earlier, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the four UK nations had "unanimously" agreed to keep the relaxations in Covid-19 restrictions for Christmas, but that Scotland and Wales were to issue strengthened guidance.

The Stormont Executive is set to meet on Thursday to hear of potential further restrictions will be presented by Mr Swann.

On Wednesday, a further eight deaths linked to Covid-19 were recorded in the North, taking the Department of Health's total to 1,143.

There have been a further 510 more positive tests for the virus.

