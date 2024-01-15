WATCH: Parents of special needs children hold protest outside DUP HQ

PROTEST: Parents from Colin Autism Support Group outside DUP offices in Lisburn on Monday morning

PARENTS from Colin Autism and Support Group held a protest outside the DUP headquarters in Lisburn on Monday morning.

The group are concerned about upcoming strike action, with school support staff set to take part in eight days of strike action on 17-19 January; 24-26 January; and 1-2 February. Whilst they say they support the workers' right to fair pay, parents are concerned about the impact of strike action on children with special needs.

The parents braved the freezing conditions as they protested outside the DUP offices of DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson, Emma-Little Pengelly MLA and Paul Givan MLA in Lisburn.

Deborah Maguire, from Colin Autism Support Group explained: "We are here today because special needs children are facing an eight-day closure out of a 15-day school period due to strike action in comparison to those in the mainstream only facing one day.

"This is a serious inequality for children in the special needs sector.

This morning's protest outside the DUP's office in Lisburn

"We are urging the DUP to get back to work and do their job. Our message today is clear – you are paid – pay them!

"Children in the special needs sector don't go to school just for education alone. They go to access special therapies such as speech, occupational and sensory which helps them self-regulate. The strike action will have a detrimental effect on our children.

"We fully support the right to fair pay but the special needs sector is bearing the brunt of these strikes.

"Our children are being used as political tools. The DUP and Jeffrey Donaldson are refusing to work and do the job they are paid to do.

"It is time they stepped up and take responsibility for their roles."