WATCH: Police release CCTV footage of North Belfast ATM explosion

AFTERMATH: A forensics officer at the ATM outside the shop on the Ballysillan Road following the explosion.

POLICE have released CCTV footage showing the moment a device was detonated at an ATM in North Belfast last month.

At around 1am on Tuesday, March 1, a person approaches the ATM outside Brian's Convenience Store on the Ballysillan Road and tampers with it, going back and forth for a number of minutes.

The suspect then appears to strike the screen four or five times, before securing an explosive type device to the ATM and running to the entrance of Ballysillan Park.

When police arrived, the suspect device had detonated close to the ATM which had been extensively damaged. Ammunition technical officers were sent to the scene.

The CCTV footage shows an explosion taking place, before the suspect returns to examine the ATM, before leaving the area on foot, empty-handed through the park again.

The explosion cost approximately £19,000 of damage to the ATM.

Police have described the suspect as: "Male, tall, approx. 5’10, slim build, wearing loose fitting black jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms, black footwear and black gloves. Possibly a black mask/balaclava."

Anyone with information is urged to contact independent charity Crimestoppers, which is 100 per cent anonymous on 0800 555 111.