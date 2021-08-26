WATCH: SAG Credit Union proud to recognise community champions in Best of the West 2021

FROM Best Café, Best GAA Club, to Best Care Worker, we’ll be celebrating the best of West Belfast at a gala evening on September 3 at The Devenish, as we begin to rebuild after the challenges of the past 18 months.

Manager of SAG Credit Union, Sheena Joyce, said the local credit union is delighted to be on board for this year’s awards “recognising those who a leading the way” as we ease our way out of the pandemic.

SAG remained open during the duration of the pandemic, with staff serving the local community and even extending their services to deal with the challenges that they faced.

“We have over 14,000 members now in West Belfast in our Poleglass branch and our Andersonstown Road branch,” Sheena said. “Due to our work during the pandemic we realise the importance of recognising and rewarding those people who have had to work so hard during this very difficult time.

“We recognise that our members have continued to work in all sorts of roles, whether it be shops, carers in the community, chemists, etc providing vital services and as one of the sponsors of the Best of the West we want to recognise these people who are at the heart of our community and we would just like to congratulate them all and hope that everybody continues to power through and we get to the end of all this hardship.

“So congratulations and good luck to everybody involved.”