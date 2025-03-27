WATCH: St Comgalls hosts evening of song and dance for Newroz Festival

KURDS from across Ireland descended on St Comgalls on the Falls Road to celebrate the Newroz Festival.

WATCH: @ComgallsSt on the Falls Road hosted the first ever Kurdish Newroz celebration in the North of Ireland this week- it is the most important and ancient celebration in the Kurdish calendar and culture. pic.twitter.com/vzKcFmCRqD — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) March 26, 2025

Newroz, the Farsi language word for “new year,” is an ancient Persian festival that is celebrated in countries including Iraq, Syria, Turkey and Iran.

The festival celebrates the beginning of Spring and over the years Newroz has come to represent new beginnings, as well as an opportunity to support the Kurdish cause.

Newroz is considered to be the most important festival in Kurdish culture. Typically the festival is celebrated in the days running up to the Spring Equinox, and this year is celebrated from March 21 to April 1st.

During Newroz, there are special foods, fireworks, dancing, singing, and poetry recitations. Spring flowers, such as tulips, hyacinths, and pussy willows, are cut, new clothes are worn, and pottery is smashed for good luck. Families spend the day in the country, enjoying nature and the fresh growth of spring.

At St Comgalls on Monday, hundreds came along for an evening of music, song and dance to mark the festival- – the first time an official Newroz celebration has been held in the North of Ireland.

Gerry McConville from St Comgalls said: "It was great to celebrate the Newroz festival with members of the Kurdish community from all over Ireland.

"It was a fantastic evening of song and dance and St Comgalls was a fitting venue to host the celebration.

"It is so good to see such multi-cultural diversity taking place in West Belfast."