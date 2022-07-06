Waterworks bridge closed to the public

CLOSED: The footbridge in the Waterworks

A FOOTBRIDGE in the Waterworks Park has been temporarily closed to the public to "undergo repairs".

It is situated close to the Antrim Road entrance of the North Belfast beauty spot.

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: “The footbridge in Waterworks park has been temporarily closed to the public to undergo repairs.

"We would encourage all visitors to Waterworks Park not to cross the bridge or to attempt crossing the section of water using another route.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused. We will update our social media channels and website when it reopens to the public.”