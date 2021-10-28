Waterworks artisan market has 'scary potential'

NORTH Belfast’s Waterworks Park is to play host to its first outdoor, artisan market, themed around Halloween.

Hosting approximately 20 local vendors, products will range from street food to soaps, unique candle designs to arts/crafts and homemade cakes to cheeses.

It will take place on Friday, October 29 from 10am to 3pm.

Speaking ahead of the day, Intercomm Operations Manager Conor Maskey said: “This is an exciting and deserved initiative for the Waterworks Park – a Belfast asset that has been much unloved in the past.

“Working with Seamus O’Neill, a former Market manager and current event organiser, we are ensuring a vibrant, inclusive event that is open and free for everyone and anyone to attend.

“We are delighted to ensure it is delivered as a shared event in a shared space and have been able to assist its delivery through the North Belfast Strategic Good Relations Programme, led by the Executive Office and the Community Relations Council.”

Belfast Blues Festival Director, Seamus O’Neill, added: “I’m personally very excited about this Halloween Market Day. We have a whole range of things to offer people and especially encourage parents to bring any kids who may be off on mid-term break down, in fancy dress to add to the whole atmosphere.

“A former Sailortown lad like myself had nearly forgotten just how much of a gem the Waterworks Park is, until a recent visit there reminded me of its beauty and setting. I know too that the recent pandemic has made people re-think about how we get best use out of our open spaces.

“We hope that this Halloween market day will show people just how successful it can be and possibly be the start of even more, bigger and brighter things to come for North Belfast. This idea, literally, has scary potential.”