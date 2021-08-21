Cliftonville insulation scheme reduces energy bills and meets green goals

WELCOME: Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey with Grainia Long (CEO of the Housing Executive) and Gerry McEvoy of contractor M&M construction at the homes in Cliftondene Park

WORK to carry out thermal efficiency improvements on homes in the Cliftonville area of North Belfast has been welcomed.

The homes at Cliftondene Park are part of a programme of works to improve the energy efficiency of almost 1,900 Housing Executive properties.

Enhancements to the thermal efficiency of these homes include External Wall Insulation, new double glazing and improved roofs.

Speaking after a visit to the homes, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said: “My Department supported the Housing Executive in securing this investment which will make such a difference to all those tenants living in older homes, especially as we move out of the summer months and in to the colder autumn and winter.

"The improvements will give tenants warmer homes, resulting in more comfortable, healthier living conditions and lower heating bills. I was pleased to see some of the work that is underway on some of the properties in North Belfast today and to hear the difference it will make.

“I am committed to improving the quality of our housing stock. I have set out the biggest reform of social housing in over 50 years and how the revitalisation of the Housing Executive will be the key to delivering for tenants now and into the future.

“In recent months, I have ensured that more capital has been directed to the Housing Executive to invest in their stock and have secured their exemption from paying Corporation Tax which will result in millions of pounds of additional investment in their homes each year.

“I am also pleased this European funding was secured, which will, with match funding from the Housing Executive, deliver improvements to 1,900 homes. Tenants deserve to live in warm and comfortable homes."