West Belfast a blaze of colour for Carnival of Culture parade

SATURDAY saw an array of colour on the Falls Road as the ‘Carnival of Culture’ parade filled the streets. Thousands were in attendance as football clubs, community groups, local businesses, dance groups and youth clubs all took part in what was a hugely successful day.

This year’s parade saw the community-led organisation iAssist-NI lead the procession. The group work with people from the BAME communities suffering long-term illnesses and disabilities, by providing them with befriending services at their homes.’’

Féile's Joe Herald said this year's carnival was a huge success and praised those who took part and watched from the roadside.

‘‘This year has been the biggest year of community groups participating in our workshops, for the last three months we have had carnival workshops from Divis right up to the Colin area, it’s been great.’’

The day saw a wide range of organisations splashing colour onto the streets. Among those was the Donate4Dáithí campaign with a sea of pink raising awareness on Organ Donation.

Dáithí's dad Mairtín Mac Gabhann spoke to the Andersonstown News about the ongoing campaign regarding organ donation and his gratitude to the Féile.

‘‘We’re absolutely delighted to be joining the carnival parade during Féile. It’s even more special because it’s the first Féile since Dáithí’s law has passed.

‘‘Although the law has been passed, it would be good to keep up the momentum because although the law has been passed we still need people to support organ donation and people to support the campaign.’’

WHAT A WEEKEND OF ENGAGEMENT THAT WAS!



We are starting to feel like things are getting back to normal through spreading lifesaving #Awareness with face to face engagements, which we #LOVE!



We’ll also be at the Whiterock Leisure centre 11am-2pm 💗#OrganDonation #WaitingList pic.twitter.com/gs6WFHa92E — Donate4Dáithí (@Donate4Daithi) August 7, 2022

‘‘We are thrilled and delighted that the Féile have supported us once again to give people the opportunity to talk about organ donation.’’

The parade took off from Dunville Park and was followed by a Party in the Park event at Spórtlann Na hÉireann. The activities included inflatables, face-painting, games and some popular superhero characters. Finalist of ‘The Voice UK 2020’, Brooke Scullion performed live on the day.

Mayor of Belfast, Cllr Tina Black praised the event and the organisers of the Féile stating that it was an amazing day.