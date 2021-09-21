West blooms with biodiversity projects

BIODIVERSITY PROJECT: Fiona Mc Auley (Radius), Chris Beattie (resident), Kathleen McIlroy (Coordinator), Patrick Hill (resident) and volunteers from Divis Community Project at Cullingtree Fold on the Falls Road

TWO West Belfast residential schemes have benefitted from a unique biodiversity programme, adding some bloom to the area.

The Growing Wild Diversity Project is run by Radius Housing and Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful (KNIB), providing local community groups and schools working on a cross community basis with Biodiversity kits along with raised planting beds.

Among the communities who have benefited from the programme has been Cullingtree Fold on the Falls Road and Fruithill Fold on the Andersonstown Road.

At Cullingtree Fold, Divis Youth Project worked with Radius residents to install picket fences along the main entrances to encourage wildflowers.

Meanwhile, at Fruithill Fold, tenants worked with Upper Anderstown Community Forum to develop their Biodiversity garden and recently held a community gardening day where over 100 local people attended to work on the garden.

Residents and gardners Peter Gahan, William Cosgrove and Patrick McCormick at Fruithill Fold

The project has brought people from different backgrounds together for training and to develop and deliver small environmental projects. These projects promote inclusion, tackle social isolation and improve people’s physical and mental wellbeing which will also have a positive impact on the wider environment and community.

Speaking about the project, Melanie Rintoul from Radius Housing said: “Biodiversity and looking after nature at a local level is becoming increasingly important.

"As well as creating a positive environmental impact, actively contributing to your local community by growing has an important role in looking after mental and physical wellbeing.

"Through the Growing Wild Diversity project we wanted to encourage our tenants and community groups to develop good relations by working together to grow plants, and create habitats for the insects and animals that co-exist alongside us which are vital elements of our local ecosystems.

“We are delighted that so many people have committed to the challenge. These projects have been extremely successful over the summer months and will continue long into the future. The relationships developed during the activity will encourage strong cohesive communities and the new skills learnt will allow those involved to use their green fingers at home to further enhance the appearance of local areas. For Radius, projects like this one help tackle social isolation by developing strong community relations.”

Fruithill Fold Scheme Co-Ordinator, Paula Coogan added: “Having learnt so many new ways to help the environment has been a really enjoyable education.

"Here at Fruithill we are now committed to planting our own vegetables, flowers and to make our own compost. We are nurturing nature, and it is pay back time – nature has nurtured us all our lives and has gone unnoticed, until now.

"We are grateful to Radius for engaging with Keeping Northern Ireland Beautiful project, as we have learnt many new skills and have had a great time learning.”