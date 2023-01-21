West Belfast charity says 22 people have donated stem cells since its formation

ALL WELCOME: Donut for Donors event will be taking place on the 28th January at Falls Park

A WEST Belfast charity raising stem cell awareness has revealed that 22 people have donated stem cells since its formation.

The Eimear’s Wish Campaign was founded by Seán Smyth after the death of his daughter to blood cancer in 2019.

Seán’s daughter Eimear Gooderham (neé Smyth) was diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin’s Lymphoma aged 22 in September 2016. After finding a stem cell donor match, the Coolnasilla woman underwent a transplant in November 2018, but sadly died following complications in 2019. Eimear was aged 25.

The Eimear’s Wish campaign was set up by her father to fulfil Eimear’s dying wish: for the world to know that she had beaten cancer, for her family to raise Stem Cell Donor Awareness and to campaign for age-appropriate care for teenagers and youth adults who are diagnosed with life-threatening illness.

“This is making a difference,” Seán Smyth said.

“We know it is saving lives but more importantly there are 22 people who have been given hope that they would never have had and that is why this is so important.

“Since June to Christmas last year, we have three people that I know of who have donated their stem cells and we have another young man who sent his blood kit away on Friday which confirms that he is a match.”

Seán has said that only 2.7 per cent of people living in the North are registered as stem cell donors.

“The Belfast Trust do not promote stem cell donor awareness. You can’t donate stem cells here unless an immediate family member needs a transplant, and you are a match. Then you donate here and they can get the transplant here.

We had a wonderful stem cell donor awareness day with the year 13, and 14 students @lasallebelfast a beautiful school and very nice students Hopefully lots of students will join the @AnthonyNolan stem cell donor registry. And joining our 5k Donuts for Donors walk on 27/01/23 pic.twitter.com/JJQFXyL7Z7 — Eimear’s Wish (@Eimears_Wish) January 16, 2023

“If your next door neighbour was a match they have to travel to England to donate and you have to go to London or Dublin if you’re an adult to get your transplant and Bristol if you’re a child.

Seán has said that in some ways it is a “forgotten cancer".

“Young men aged 16 to 30 produce more stem cells and healthier stem cells than any other group. Anthony Nolan have said that 18 per cent of the register is made up by men. They are responsible for 50 per cent of all donations.

“Once you’re pregnant you can’t donate for 21 months. People don’t have that time to wait. It’s so important to get young men on the register.

“Last June we got a letter. A lad called Ciarán from Lenadoon who donated stem cells a few years ago got a letter from the person he donated to who said because of him he was able to write that letter and that he had saved his life.”

At the end of January, Eimear’s Wish have organised a ‘Donut for Donors’ fun run or walk at Falls Park.

Donuts for Donors Day 5k run/walk sponsorship forms are now available. Please email your details to: info@eimearswish.org pic.twitter.com/dmiqDPKE0v — Eimear’s Wish (@Eimears_Wish) January 12, 2023

“Two things Eimear loved in this world was doughnuts and coffee. We thought what can we do for Eimear – Donut for Donors. Have a coffee, have a doughnut, have an event in your work place. You don’t have to raise money for us, you can donate to whoever you like but talk about giving blood and joining the stem cell register.

“We give thanks to the people who have donated, we are grateful for having received a donation and we remember those who died before a donor could be found or didn’t survive the transplant. That is what donor day is all about. It gives us a chance to remember our loved ones, celebrate the dedication people have for donating and to be grateful.”

The ‘Donut for Donors’ event is set to take place at 11:00am on Saturday 28th January. Free donuts and refreshment will be available. Sponsorship forms are currently available and those that raise £50 will receive a bottle of Eimear’s Wish gin and a running t-shirt.

“You cannot have an organ transplant without a blood donation, you cannot have a stem cell donation or a transplant with a blood donation. If Eimear didn’t have them, she wouldn’t have had the three years. We really need people to step up and become blood donors.”