West Belfast against racism: Céad míle fáilte is not just a saying

ANTI-RACISM WEEK: A series of events will take place this week across West Belfast

WEST Belfast community groups have joined forces in the fight against racism after disturbing racist graffiti was daubed in the area in recent weeks.

Irish language organisations have taken the lead in drawing up an anti-racism charter, which will pledge organisations throughout West Belfast to build and sustain a welcoming community free from racism.

Part of ‘Fáilte 25’, organised by Spórtlann na hÉireann on the Falls Road, the anti-racism charter will be one of many initiatives, including anti-racism training courses, a Frederick Douglass lecture, and the inaugural Belfast Anti-Racism Football Cup.

Irish language activists with political representatives

It is all part of West Belfast Anti-Racism Week, which takes place from 17-23 February.

The highlight is an open community diversity day, hosted at Spórtlann na hÉireann on Saturday at 11am.

Spórtlann na hÉireann's Seán Mistéil said: “Fáilte '25 is clear message to those who skulk in the dead of night scrawling racist slogans – you do not represent West Belfast.

“Irish speakers know only too well the experience of exclusion and discrimination. It is no surprise therefore that the Irish language community is taking the lead against racism. ‘Cead Míle Fáilte’ is not just a phrase for Gaeilgeoirí, it is a badge of honour and one we do not wear lightly."