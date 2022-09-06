West Belfast construction recruiter expands into US market

A WEST Belfast recruitment agency is expanding into the fast-paced US jobs market, launching its services in Philadelphia in September.

Necto Search and Selection, located at Innovation Factory on the Springfield Road, specialises in the construction sector, particularly filling vacancies for professional jobs such as site and project managers, engineers, quantity surveyors and planners.

In just two years, directors Paddy McDade and Aaron Linden have grown the business by targeting locations with a high demand for these roles, initially in the Republic of Ireland and now in the United States.

“Pennsylvania is our starting point with plans to move into Connecticut followed by other states in the coming months. Our staff team will remain in Belfast at the Innovation Factory, working remotely to assist clients and recruit key staff though we plan to open an office on the east coast of America,” Paddy McDade explained.

The company has started its marketing activity over the summer and has already begun to build a portfolio of clients seeking new posts.

“Recruiters from the UK and Ireland have a good reputation in the United States so when we made the initial approach to construction firms in Philadelphia, we received a positive reaction. One of the reasons we are targeting the US market is the sheer size of the recruitment industry.

In 2021 it was $177.1bn with $189.1bn projected in 2023. It presents a huge opportunity to grow our business substantially,” Aaron Linden added.

Both Paddy and Aaron, who are from West Belfast, have experience in the construction industry and decided to come together in July 2020 with the company opening the office in Innovation Factory.

Paddy McDade said: “We’ve had amazing support from the team at Innovation Factory who have helped with introductions to key people and support to source funding through Invest NI.

"We are looking to grow quickly and that additional guidance has made a significant contribution to our expansion first into Dublin and now into Philadelphia."

Innovation Factory, located on the Springfield Road, houses a mix of entrepreneurs looking to start their own projects and established companies that are growing.

Innovation Factory Centre Director Neil Allen said: “The team at Necto have drive and energy that has allowed them to move into new markets quickly. We are committed to supporting the innovative companies that are part of this creative community of entrepreneurs.”

Innovation Factory is owned by Belfast City Council and operated on their behalf by Oxford Innovation. The £9.1m business hub was funded by Belfast City Council and Invest NI with support from the European Regional Development Fund.