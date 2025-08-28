Two to three incidents a day: Councillor calls for urgent action to tackle scramblers

A WEST Belfast councillor is calling for urgent action to establish a dedicated scrambler programme and site in the city.

Over an 18-month period police have dealt with more than 1,300 scrambler-related incidents in Belfast.

SDLP councillor Paul Doherty says Belfast must act now to address the dangers of illegal scrambler use, protect communities and provide safer opportunities for young people.

“Across Belfast, communities are living with the dangers that scramblers bring. They are driven at speed through residential streets, across our parks and along busy roads.

"This reckless behaviour puts lives at risk and leaves lasting damage to our green spaces. Tragically, in my own community, it has already cost lives. Families are worried, residents are frustrated, and people are demanding a solution. The time for action is now.

"Over an 18-month period, police dealt with more than 1,300 scrambler-related incidents in Belfast. That is two or three every single day. This is not an isolated problem; it is a constant, city-wide issue.

"What we need is a structured programme and a dedicated site that can make a real difference. That means diverting young people away from offending behaviour and

rehabilitating those already caught up in crime, providing vocational training and learning opportunities, creating a safe, managed environment that removes scramblers from our streets and parks.

"This is about more than enforcement. It is about changing the culture, tackling the dangers head-on, and giving young people structure, responsibility and safer choices.”

Cllr Doherty has been liaising with a scheme previously funded by the Department of Justice which achieved proven results through work with local schools, particularly in areas most affected by scrambler use.

The programme was led by experts in motorcycle training and education, who have already indicated a willingness to lend their expertise to help establish a similar initiative in Belfast.

“As Deputy Lord Mayor, I want Belfast City Council to lead the way and work with Stormont departments, the PSNI, and local communities to make this happen. The dangers are clear, but so too are the benefits of this kind of programme.

"This is an opportunity to make Belfast safer for everyone. We now need to identify a suitable site and ensure proper funding so that we can finally tackle a problem which has plagued communities for far too long.”