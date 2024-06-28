West Belfast election candidate speaks out about horrific abuse suffered daily online

A CANDIDATE in the upcoming Westminster election in West Belfast has opened up about the online abuse she receives on a daily basis.

Ash Jones (27) is standing for the Green Party in the election, which takes place next Thursday (July 4).

Ash, who is transgender, says she is subject to repeated transphobic harassment online, which includes being called a man, a pervert or sub-human, while other abuse makes fun of her looks or even calling for her to be killed or jailed.

"This is something myself and my other trans friends are subject to on a daily basis," explained Ash. "It's unending. Every time I post something – especially about politics or being trans – I get hit with a brigade of transphobic abuse.

"It's got worse on X (formerly Twitter) especially since Elon Musk took over, but I get it everywhere. The level of moderation against hate speech has basically been removed. I think I get more of it because I am standing for election and in the public eye."

Despite the abuse she receives online, Ash said the people of West Belfast have largely been friendly and engaging with her on the doors during this election campaign.

"On the doors is totally different. People want to talk about issues which are important for them such as the cost of living, environment, austerity and the health service.

"It would be rare to encounter anyone face to face who will abuse me the same way I get it online.

"I know this isn't representative of most people in West Belfast. I can count on one hand the number of abusive interactions I've had knocking doors."

Ash admits it is hard naturally not be affected by the abuse but is determined to still stand up and for what she believes in.

"Seeing the abuse is discouraging. In my darker moments, it makes me feel bad about myself but that is what their aim is. This is what they want," she added. "Despite that, I want to still try and stand up for what I believe in and for the people of West Belfast and that is why I am standing for election.

"My message to these people is to catch themselves on. I would advise them to use their time more wisely than posting hate speech online and perhaps they need some counselling to deal with clear internal issues they have.

"If they think it's going to stop me from fighting for people and the planet, they've got another thing coming. I'm here to stay."