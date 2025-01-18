Clonard man faces homelessness after losing succession tenancy appeal

NEIGHBOURS have rallied behind a Clonard man who faces losing the family home of over 40 years after a court ruled that he should hand the keys of the property back to the Housing Executive.

The house in Waterford Street has been home to the Reid family since 1983. After Winnie Reid died in December 2018, grandson Marc moved in to look after his grandad Harry. When Harry sadly passed away in May 2021, Marc has kept paying the rent to this day.

Marc had hoped to be granted a succession tenancy with the Housing Executive, however, last October a court ruled against the family and granted the Housing Executive an order for possession.

Marc is now faced with no other choice but to hand the keys back as he looks elsewhere for a house.

On Monday, neighbours and community reps, turned out to support the Reid family.

Neighbours and community reps outside the Waterford Street home

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Caroline Reid, the daughter of Winnie and Harry, said: "My parents moved here in 1983. My son Marc was born into the house 30 years ago. It was his first home.

"My mummy died in December 2018 and Marc decided to move in with my daddy, who was 80 at the time to look after him. Sadly my daddy died in May 2021. Marc took on the rent and has been paying it ever since.

"We pleaded with the Housing Executive for succession tenancy. It went to court and the judge ruled in favour of the Housing Executive. A letter was sent to the house last week stating that the keys were to be handed back. Marc will be homeless. He only has 70 points so I don’t think he has much chance of getting re-housed.

"Cases like this are happening right across Belfast. When we weren’t granted the succession, I accepted it. It is sad and it is our family home. I think the Housing Executive need to change their policy."

People Before Profit councillor Michael Collins said: "I would call on the Housing Executive to use their discretionary powers to grant succession in this case. Ultimately, we need more social housing. There is a crisis. There are thousands on the waiting list. It is good to see the community rallying around the family."

In response, a Housing Executive spokesperson said: “In Northern Ireland, the rules around succession in social housing are set out by specific legislation. We have engaged with the occupant of this property over the course of several years.

“The current occupant has no legal right to occupy this property. The County Court granted us an order for possession in October. We informed the occupant the date of possession for the house was January 6, in light of the time of year and to give them opportunity to make other housing arrangements.

“As stated, we have persistently attempted to engage with the occupant to come to a resolution to this issue. In circumstances like these, the application to enforce the order for possession of the property in question is unavoidable.

“Once the property is returned to us, it will once again be offered to a household on the social housing waiting list.

“The current occupant has presented to us as homeless and we have already carried out a housing assessment on their case. We encourage the applicant to return the property at the earliest possible time.”