Poleglass man one of main presenters on Irish language children's channel

A POLEGLASS man is fronting up the first dedicated Irish language channel for children.

Seosamh Mac Seoin is one of three presenters on Cúla4, which is being launched on Friday at 4pm.

Airing for 14 hours daily from 6am to 8pm, the new channel, aimed at 0 to 12-year-olds, will provide a daily point of contact with the Irish language for children and includes a wealth of entertainment, a mix of home-produced content and acquired shows, as well as being a valuable source of educational Irish language content.

Cúla4 will also have news bulletins for young people during the week with Aisling Ní Dhonnabháin and Seán Ó Maoilchiaráin covering local, national and international news.

Schools will be able to tune in from their classrooms from Tuesday to Friday at 1.30pm to keep up with the news of the day.

Seosamh is joined by fellow presenters Síle Ní Chonghaile and Niamh Ní Chróinín. Seosamh will host the morning slot from 6am before handing over to Galway's Síle for the educational zone at 9am.

Niamh, from Dublin, will then host the fun-packed afternoon slot from 3pm for older age groups.

Speaking ahead of today's launch, Seosamh said: "It’s an honour to be one of the main presenters on CÚLA4 – the first Irish language TV channel for young people.

"Bhí mé gafa leis nuair a bhí mé óg agus anois, beidh mé ar an telly: Luan – Aoine | Mon - Friday."

Beidh siad ag teacht chugat óna 4 i.n. amárach ar chainéal nua Cúla4 🎤🤩👯@NiamhNiChroinin @josephjonesnyc @ChonghaileSile #cúla4 #isliomsaé pic.twitter.com/DefaxQthz6 — Cúla4 08.09.23 🚀 (@Cula4_TG4) September 7, 2023

Some of the highlights to look forward to on Cúla4 include:

‘Anfa’ – an action-oriented and high-energy game show based on the weather. 'Anfa' is produced by Fíbín Media.

'Uiscenauts' – a fun all-action water-based game show produced by Abú Media

'Nuacht Cúla4' – news for young people covering local, national and international news.

'M’Ainm Mo Scéal' – a children’s series about the meaning and the stories associated with given names.

'Teach Spraoi' – every week, a different group of children have two days to design and build their choice of playhouse.

'Uisce Uisce' – a new series for children who love water activities – be it sailing or zorbing their excitement is contagious.

Cúla4 is available on Saorview channel 18, Virgin Media channel 602, Sky channel 624, and is also available online here.