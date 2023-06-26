Women to have their say on Irish unity at Belfast Women’s Assembly

CALL: West Belfast MLA Aisling Reilly is encouraging women to have their say on unity at ‘Belfast Women’s Assembly’

SINN Féin’s Commission on the Future of Ireland is set to host an event next week for women to have their say about a new Ireland.

Women are being encouraged to take part in the Belfast Women's Assembly, including members of community groups, women’s groups, political parties, charities or anyone who wants to share their view on Ireland’s future.

This will be the fifth public meeting hosted by Sinn Féin’s Commission on the future of Ireland, which seeks to facilitate a structured conversation among the citizens of Ireland and beyond on the future of the island. ‘The New Ireland is for Everyone – Have Your Say’ are the main pillars of the commission.

The event will be chaired by Eilish Rooney, academic and member of the Constitutional Conversations Group, and the main address will be given by Seanadóir Lynn Boylan, vice-chair of the Commission.

The event will take place in the Europa Hotel on Tuesday 27 June at 7pm.

Aisling Reilly MLA is encouraging women from the greater Belfast area to register now for the event.

“Today increasing numbers of citizens are realising the absurdity of partition and looking for change,” the West Belfast MLA said.

“Irish unity is now very possible; but reunification is not inevitable. It needs to be planned for. That means those of us who want Irish unity must plan systematically for its achievement.

“Importantly we must address the concerns of those who have not yet made up their minds, and are unsure how they would vote in a unity referendum; including those citizens who may even intend voting against Irish unity.

“Whether you are a member of a community group, a women’s group, a campaigning organisation, political party or charity, or just want to share your views on Ireland’s future, your voice is important, and we welcome you to have your say.

“Despite the pivotal role women have played over the course of Irish history, too often their voices have not been heard.

“In the new Ireland women must have an equal place in society. That is the spirit in which we hold the Belfast Women’s Assembly.

“Sinn Féin believes the new Ireland should be about ambition, sustainable and decent jobs, with fair pay and conditions. It should be a world leader in climate protection, educational opportunity, and citizens’ rights. These are the discussions we all need to be having, and the Belfast Women’s Assembly aims to create a forum for such grassroots engagement.

“A letter of invitation from Uachtarán Shinn Féin Mary Lou McDonald TD was issued this week to hundreds of individuals, organisations, community groups and businesses across Belfast encouraging participation and there has already been significant interest in the event.

“This is a women only event and childcare is available on request. You can register to attend via Eventbrite: https://belfast_womens_assembly.eventbrite.ie

“In addition to the People’s Assemblies and sectoral events, the Commission is asking everyone who is interested to make a written contribution. Written contributions can be made through the dedicated Commission on the Future of Ireland page on the Sinn Féin website - www.sinnfein.ie/futureofireland, alternatively you can email your views to commission@sinnfein.ie.”