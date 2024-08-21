Jack Brennan's family press Health Minister for improved addiction and mental health support

A WEST Belfast MLA has joined families bereaved by drug deaths in a meeting with Health Minister Mike Nesibitt, to press upon him the devastation and pain that individuals and families are suffering as a result of addiction and poor mental health.

Sinn Féin's Órlaithí Flynn joined Lorraine Brennan, whose 23-year-old son Jack Brennan passed away in January 2021 after suffering from poor mental health and addiction. Also joining the families were representatives from the People’s Kitchen.

Lenadoon woman Lorraine is part of the 'Jack's Promise' campaign group, which is calling for improved addiction, rehab and crisis services.

"Sadly, too many people like my son are not offered the timely support they deserve or need to help treat their addiction and to help them in times of crisis," she said.

"So many individuals, families and communities impacted by addiction, have experienced long waiting lists to get help, only for the support offered not being enough, then being discharged from services or hospitals and left to look after themselves.

"We want to prevent other families from losing a loved one to addiction and experiencing this painful grief and loss.

Jack Brennan

"We want to give our young people more hope and support when they need it.

"We are calling on the Health Minister to introduce enhanced wrap around addiction, rehabilitation and crisis services, especially for deprived areas like West Belfast, increase the number of dedicated mental health addiction inpatient beds and provide support and services for those with both an addiction and a mental health condition, including those in crisis."

Speaking after the meeting, Órlaithí Flynn MLA said: “Too many people continue to struggle to find the right healthcare for addiction and mental health, and sadly many of them will not live long enough to get the support they need.

“The Jack’s Promise campaign group today urged the minister and his department to introduce a wrap-around rehabilitation unit that can treat people at their point of need and provide the vital follow up care that is necessary. This would be an important step towards improving drug addiction services in the north.

“More must be done to tackle tragic avoidable drug-related deaths in our society and I’ll continue to work with families affected and the other parties to ensure better and more appropriate support for those struggling.”