Sheehan successful in recalling MLAs to debate schools Covid testing crisis

THE Assembly is to meet on Thursday to discuss the growing crisis of Covid cases in schools with pupils forced to miss class until they have been tested.

West Belfast MLA Pat Sheehan called for the Assembly to be recalled over the "lack of clear Covid-19 guidance for schools".

The required 30 MLAs signed the Sinn Féin man’s petition and the Assembly will return at noon on Thursday to discuss the situation.

Just two weeks into the new school term, there have been an escalating number of pupil absences across schools due to positive cases of the virus.

Calling for a recall of the Assembly, Mr Sheehan said: “Principals and school staff have been highlighting the lack of clear guidance for schools amid rising positive Covid-19 cases in our classrooms.

“The Education Minister needs to give clear guidance and put in place the necessary resources to support our school staff in keeping schools open.

“I have initiated a recall petition to ensure that the Education Minister comes to the Assembly and sets out exactly what the Department of Education will do to support schools.

"Schools have been clear on the need for department staff to help with contact tracing and better access to the Covid-19 helplines.

“Keeping our schools open and ensuring the safety of pupils and staff must be a priority.”

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen said detailed discussions are ongoing between her Department and the Department of Health “on measures to alleviate current pressures facing our schools as a result of Covid-19.

“Proposals are being finalised and will be discussed with relevant stakeholders this week,” she said. “I recognise that the start of the new school year has been stressful for parents, children and school staff.

“The public health grounds for keeping and supporting children at school are very strong in terms of supporting their education and emotional well-being.

“The risk of Covid-19 infection in any setting cannot be entirely eradicated but it can be reduced. Schools have a range of mitigations in place to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission in school. These include additional cleaning and hand hygiene, ventilation, the use of face coverings and regular asymptomatic testing.”