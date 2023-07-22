US trade unionist Jim honoured with lifetime membership of Áras Uí Chonghaile

A WEST Belfast native known for his outstanding trade union work in the USA has been given a lifetime membership of Áras Uí Chonghaile/James Connolly Visitor Centre.

Jim Devine (79) famously erected a statue of James Connolly in his adopted city of Troy in New York state where the Irish revolutionary had once campaigned.

Back in Belfast this week, Jim was presented with the prestigious lifetime membership by Harry Connolly and the team at Áras Uí Chonghaile.

Originally from Rockdale Street, Jim left Belfast for the United States when he was 20 years old.

"When I was 20, I decided I needed a bit of adventure in my life and chose to go to the USA," he explained.

"I got the boat from Cork and arrived in New York seven days later.

"It was very difficult to leave, at the same time saying goodbye to people. I stayed with an Irish family out there until I got a job and found my own place."

Jim started work with the New York Telephone Company in Manhattan before taking up senior union positions with the Communications Workers of America.

Within just four years, he was elected as president of Communication Workers America Local 1116.

Throughout the course of his career, Jim has always kept Ireland at the forefront of his focus, challenging national leaders on their foreign policy statements and ensuring that Irish-American ties remained strong. Jim was a stalwart supporter of the MacBride Principles and of the Irish peace process.

In New York, he teamed up with leadership of the TWU and the ILA to form the Irish American Labor Coalition, which eventually included representation from the Operating Engineers, the Teamsters, the Firefighters, the Sand Hogs, and many more.

He also served as President of Manufacturers' Association which represents over 100 companies.

As for his interest in James Connolly, Jim said he always been fascinated by Irish history.

"I always had a deep interest in history. My brothers were in Long Kesh and one of them was murdered in Fallswater Street," he continued.

Jim Devine with Harry Connolly

"I never ever forgot Ireland. I worked with Michael Flannery and befriended him and lived with him for a period.

"I was living in Troy in New York and discovered that Connolly lived in Troy from 1902 to 1905.

"I thought it would be a fitting thing to do something in his memory.

"I got a Committee together and we got a bronze bust made.

"In 1986, we had two days of celebrations in Troy. I worked with Sean McBride around the McBride Principles and we put a journal together on Connolly.

"The General Secretary of the Transport Workers Union in Dublin came over for the unveiling.

"People thought I would never raise the funds to do it but I ended up with about $10,000 more than what I needed which I donated to a charity in Ireland and one in Troy."

Jim was previously honoured at the Irish Echo Labor Awards in November 2021.

Speaking at the time, Buffalo-based Senator Timothy Kennedy said: "Jim was instrumental in dedicating a statue honouring labour organiser and Irish revolutionary James Connolly in Troy, who actually spent a brief period of his life in the city.

"Jim’s list of accomplishments is vast. What I do know is that we’re eternally grateful to Jim for dedicating his life not only to building relationships and a voice for the Irish-American community, but to being a strong voice for labour here in New York State, as well as across our great nation and in global communities."

After receiving his lifetime membership award this week, Jim said: "I love the James Connolly Centre in Belfast.

"It is a fantastic building and a great asset to West Belfast.

"I am so honoured to receive this recognition from everyone at the centre."